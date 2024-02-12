STORY: Stocks finished mixed Monday ahead of two U.S. inflation reports this week that could influence Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow rose a third of one percent while the Nasdaq climbed to within a percentage point of its all-time high but finished down three tenths and the S&P 500 fell a tenth.

Energy stocks were the top performer in the benchmark index while most of the so-called magnificent 7 megacap technology stocks fell which caught the attention of Janney Montgomery Scott Chief Investment Strategist Mark Luschini.

"It's a day in which we're either seeing some rotation, which I think would be healthy for the market, or perhaps just some cooling of heels relative to the outperformance that was led by tech and communication comp services on a year to date basis in terms of their weaker relative performance."

During the session, Nvidia crossed above Amazon.com in market capitalization, as the euphoria around AI catapulted the chipmaker to the fourth-most valuable U.S. company.

Nvidia ended the day up, while Amazon dipped.

Meanwhile traders await January's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index this week to gauge prospects for interest rate cuts.

The odds for at least a 25-basis-point rate reduction in May have dropped to 57%, from over 95% at the start of 2024, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.

Others stocks of note included Diamondback energy which jumped nine percent after announcing a $26-billion deal to buy the largest privately held oil and gas producer in the Permian basin, Endeavor Energy Partners.