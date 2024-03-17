Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted pictures on X of Navalnaya standing in line in Berlin where Russians queued up to vote. Activists said that some people chanted "Yulia, Yulia", and clapped.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)
|Market Closed - USA 05:31:08 2024-03-15 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|38,715 PTS
|-0.49%
|-0.02%
|+2.72%
|01:02pm
BERLIN (Reuters) - Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took part in a noon protest against President Vladimir Putin on Sunday in Berlin.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|38,715 PTS
|-0.49%
|-0.02%
|-
|2,671 PTS
|+0.35%
|-2.05%
|-
Highest Dow Jones Industrial increases
|+1.82%
|+1.48%
|+1.24%
|+0.97%
|+0.84%
The sharpest declines in Dow Jones Industrial.
|-1.18%
|-1.22%
|-1.73%
|-2.07%
|-2.96%