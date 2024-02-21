HSBC Books Hefty China Impairment But Unveils Fresh Buybacks

The Asia-focused bank's earnings were hurt by impairments related to its investment in a Chinese bank, but higher full-year earnings prompted the lender to unveil up to $2 billion in fresh share buybacks.

BAE Systems Sees Solid Growth as Global Conflicts Mount

BAE Systems forecast a 6%-8% rise in underlying earnings this year as governments ramp up spending on military equipment, faced with escalating geopolitical tensions, after the defense group reported above-consensus results in 2023.

Rio Tinto Pares Dividend on Commodity-Price Fall

The miner reported a 19% decline in annual net profit and cut its payout to shareholders following a drop in prices of aluminum.

China's Property Stocks Gain as Lending Rate Cut Boosts Sentiment

Chinese property stocks rose a day after a deeper-than-expected cut to a key mortgage reference rate bolstered hopes that authorities are doing more to shore up the ailing sector.

Amazon Is Joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average

The online retail giant will succeed Walgreens in the storied stock index.

Brace for Stock Volatility When Lucid Reports Earnings

For the fourth quarter, Wall Street expects Lucid used about $1 billion in cash building its business. The company ended the third quarter with about $4.9 billion in cash on its books.

Palo Alto Networks' stock tanks 21% as latest push comes with growing pains

The cybersecurity company came up short with its forecast for the current quarter and trimmed its full-year outlook.

Planet Fitness Former CEO Rondeau Resigns From Board After Layoffs

The company said in a filing that Rondeau's resignation is believed to be because of disagreements since he stepped down from the top job in September.

Orica to Buy U.S. Sodium Cyanide Producer Cyanco for $640 Million

Australian chemicals company Orica has agreed to buy U.S. sodium cyanide producer Cyanco from an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management for $640 million.

National Australia Bank's First-Quarter Profit Fell

The bank said first-quarter revenue grew by 1% when compared with the average of the prior two quarters.

