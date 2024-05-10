Dow, S&P 500 Futures Rise

The Dow industrials were on a tear as European and Hong Kong markets also made gains.

U.K. Returns to Growth as War Shock Fades

The U.K.'s gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the first quarter, a sign that the country is beginning to recover from the damage caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Israeli Forces Push Into Rafah as Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Falter

Israel's military struck what it said were Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza, while negotiations about a cease-fire and hostage release hit another impasse.

The Dow Is a Terrible Index. But It Is Telling Us Something Important.

Though anchored in the past, the Dow Jones Industrial Average captures something about the way the market changes.

Even a State-Linked Giant Can't Duck China's Real-Estate Crisis

China Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the past year. That is bad news for those hoping the worst is over for China's real-estate market.

New Zealand's Manufacturing Sector Remains in Contraction

The country's manufacturing sector showed tentative signs of recovery in April, but remained in contraction, according to the latest BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index.

Bank of Mexico Leaves Benchmark Rate Unchanged at 11%

After cutting rates at its last meeting, the central bank voted unanimously for a pause as inflation edged higher in April.

Fed's Mary Daly Sees 'a Really Healthy Labor Market'

The San Francisco Fed president also dismissed the idea that additional interest-rate hikes are necessary at this point.

The Fed Is in a Holding Pattern. That Could Be Good for Stocks.

Interest rate cuts may not happen until much later this year or even 2025. But that is because the economy-and earnings- remain healthy.

Saudi Arabia's Economy Isn't Just About Oil. 4 Stocks to Consider.

Saudi Arabia boosted its economy, kept China as an oil customer, opened up more jobs for women, and is becoming more socially liberal.

