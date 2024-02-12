S&P 500 Slips After Streak of Records

The benchmark stock index edged down 0.1% ahead of key inflation data and a spate of earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to a record.

U.S. budget deficit narrowed to $22 billion in January

The U.S. federal budget deficit narrowed to $22 billion in January, down from $39 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Recession in 2024? A quarter of economists think it will happen.

High interest rates and an external "shock" are among their worries, NABE finds.

Lower-Rated U.S. Investment-Grade Bonds Could Yield Stellar Returns

Lower-quality U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds promise impressive returns in 2024, while popular higher-quality bonds have limited prospects, Payden & Rygel said.

What Mortgage Bonds Say About the Office Meltdown

Commercial mortgage-backed securities make a troubling proxy for the loans on banks' balance sheets.

Stocks have been moving a lot more than usual after earnings. Here's why, and what it could mean.

If it seems to you that there have been some overly volatile stock moves after earnings reports, the data shows that you are absolutely correct. The question is, why not?

The Fed Is Right to Be Patient on Rate Cuts

A robust jobs market and sticky services inflation argue for continued caution.

Cash-Flush Buyers Dip Into Distressed Commercial Real Estate

With many owners unable to extend their loans, investors are starting to pounce on these properties.

German bond yields slip as ECB official says rate reversal is 'fast approaching'

The yield on the 2-year German bund fell Monday as a European Central Bank official raised the prospect of a fairly imminent rate cut.

AI Is Starting to Threaten White-Collar Jobs. Few Industries Are Immune.

Jobs up and down the corporate food chain have been cut in the most recent cascade of layoffs. Leaders say the fast-evolving technology means many may never return.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-24 1715ET