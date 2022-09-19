Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  11:05 2022-09-19 am EDT
30906.37 PTS   +0.27%
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : No better offer on the table for Iran - France
RE
10:01aNAHB September US Housing Index Falls More Than Expected as Mortgage Rates Soar
MT
10:01aNAHB September US Housing Market Index 46 Vs. 47 Expected; 49 Prior, 76 Year-Ago
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

No better offer on the table for Iran - France

09/19/2022 | 10:16am EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now because the window to find a solution was closing.

"There will not be a better offer on the table and it's up to Iran to take the right decisions," Catherine Colonna told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations' General Assembly in New York, adding that no initiatives were underway to unblock the situation.

She added that the United States and its European partners had an identical position on the question of resolving an investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding uranium traces at three sites in Iran, an issue that Tehran has demanded should be closed before returning to the deal.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
NIKE, INC. 106.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.94%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 280.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.53%
CATERPILLAR INC. 181.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
THE BOEING COMPANY 145.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 118.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.06%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 517.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.60%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 40.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.64%
AMGEN INC. 229.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.70%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 165.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.26%
MERCK & CO., INC. 86.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.52%
Heatmap :