S&P 500 CLOSES WITH BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 13
Dow Jones Industrial
Index
DJI
US2605661048
|Market Closed - USA 04:20:01 2024-04-04 pm EDT
|After hours 04:00:47 pm
|38,597 PTS
|-1.35%
|38,582
|-0.04%
|10:05pm
|S&P 500 CLOSES WITH BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 13…
|RE
|09:52pm
|Equity Markets Lower as Traders Await Friday's Jobs Report
|MT
Headlines
Highest Dow Jones Industrial increases
|+2.59%
|+0.16%
|+0.12%
The sharpest declines in Dow Jones Industrial.
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-1.98%
|-2.31%
|-2.81%
|-2.84%
|-3.48%
- Stock
- Indexes
- Dow Jones Industrial - United States
- News Dow Jones Industrial
- S&P 500 Closes With Biggest One-Day Pct Drop Since Feb 13…