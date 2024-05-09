* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as financial markets are far from turning fully bullish on interest rate cut prospects by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 9.59 points, or 0.35%, to 2,735.46 by 01:44 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.53%.

** Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy needs to cool off as an avenue toward getting inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.45% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.21%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.62% and down 0.80%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 401 shares advanced, while 453 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 105.3 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,368.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.48% lower than its previous close at 1,361.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,367.6 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,364.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.02% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 104.31.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 3.450%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 3.550%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)