Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:02:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
34189.97 PTS   +0.64%
After hours
 0.00%
34189.97 PTS
05:56pStocks rise as CPI report shows cooling inflation
RE
04:56pConsumer Inflation Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
04:50pHome Price Acceleration Slows to Single-Digit Pace for First Time in 12 Months, Realtor.com Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rise as CPI report shows cooling inflation

01/12/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday, the Dow and S&P 500's third straight session of gains and Nasdaq's fifth, after data showing a fall in consumer prices in December bolstered expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow and Nasdaq each rose nearly two thirds of a percent, while the S&P 500 gained about a third of a percent.

A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed the consumer price index fell in December from the previous month for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years.

Nancy Daoud, private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial, said that was giving investors hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

"That's clearly the big story. There's some optimism that inflation is finally slowing down and perhaps that will prompt the Fed to pull back on all these rate hikes that have been killing us. But I wouldn't put too much into that. I do believe the Fed will continue to raise interest rates until we've licked the whole inflation problem. And we have not done that yet. I mean, although it's down from last month, it's still higher than it was last year at this time."

Shares of Microsoft, which rose more than a percent, provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 on Thursday.

Energy shares also were higher as oil prices rose by about $1 a barrel, supported by the CPI report and optimism over China's demand outlook.

Shares of Tesla were near flat after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported the carmaker has delayed plans to expand its Shanghai factory.

And shares of Bed Bath & Beyond rose another 50% on Thursday, as the meme stock rally continued to lift the struggling retailer as it explores a possible bankruptcy filing.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. 0.36% 331.17 Delayed Quote.5.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.85% 0.6967 Delayed Quote.1.17%
BRENT OIL 1.07% 83.75 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.45% 1.22138 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.74761 Delayed Quote.0.85%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 34189.97 Real-time Quote.2.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.83% 1.0853 Delayed Quote.0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.65% 0.012333 Delayed Quote.1.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.16% 238.51 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.64% 11001.1 Real-time Quote.4.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.63857 Delayed Quote.0.36%
TESLA, INC. 0.28% 123.56 Delayed Quote.0.03%
WTI 1.01% 78.449 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
05:56pStocks rise as CPI report shows cooling inflation
RE
04:56pConsumer Inflation Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
04:50pHome Price Acceleration Slows to Single-Digit Pace for First Time in 12 Months, Realtor..
MT
04:31pDJIA Rises 0.64% to 34189.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:27pConsumer Inflation Report Drives Equities Higher
MT
04:20pStocks rise, dollar stumbles after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:15pWall St ends up as data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
04:00pWall St ends up slightly; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
03:42pInflation Data Helps Equities Move Higher on Thursday
MT
03:03pRecession, Inflation Top Concerns for Global, US Chief Executives This Year, Conference..
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:50pSalesforce Com : Are Remote Workers Better for Corporate Net Zero Efforts — Or Worse..
PU
04:18pSector Update: Financial Stocks Drift Away from Prior Peaks
MT
04:15pWall St ends up as data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
04:02pJP Morgan shuts down student-aid website over its user base claims
AQ
04:00pWall St ends up slightly; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
03:51pSector Update: Financial
MT
02:50pWall St gains; data suggests inflation may be on downward trend
RE
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 99.81 Delayed Quote.3.61%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 149.6 Delayed Quote.3.24%
BOEING 214.32 Delayed Quote.3.02%
CATERPILLAR INC. 255.07 Delayed Quote.1.73%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 215.98 Delayed Quote.1.73%
AMGEN INC. 270.92 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 266.69 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
WALMART INC. 144.81 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 36.66 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 61.21 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR