STORY: U.S. stocks fell across the board Tuesday with the Nasdaq showing the largest declines as chipmaker Nvidia stumbled ahead of its highly awaited earnings report, while gains in Walmart kept losses on the Dow Industrials in check.

The Dow slipped two-tenths of one percent while the S&P 500 fell six tenths and the Nasdaq dropped nine tenths.

Investors are concerned whether Nvidia's quarterly results, expected after markets close on Wednesday, will justify its expensive valuation, and continue to fuel the buying frenzy around artificial intelligence related stocks. Shares closed down four percent.

Nvidia has become the fourth most valuable public company in the world and Wall Street's most traded stock.

Walmart however finished three percent higher after hitting an all-time high during the trading session as it posted strong quarterly results and giving an upbeat outlook.

The latest down day on Wall Street follows a weeks-long rally that stalled last week.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data pushed back market expectations for the timing of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve which Retirement Planners of America CEO Ken Moraif said is what he thinks is driving the market now.

"I think today is the continuing digestion and indigestion of the data that in some instances is hot and other instances is cold with regard to inflation. And whether or not the Fed is going to lower interest rates or maybe now they're going to raise interest rates. So all this confusion about these conflicting data points I think is causing some people to take some profits and wait and see."

The next rate cut is expected in June, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters, who also flagged risk of a further delay in the first cut.