  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-26 pm EDT
29260.81 PTS   -1.11%
After hours
 0.00%
29260.81 PTS
04:31pDJIA Falls 1.11% to 29260.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pThe Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
RE
04:04pTexas Manufacturing Activity Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory, Dallas Fed Says
MT
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

09/26/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.

Worries that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation is pushing the U.S. economy into a downturn have sent the U.S. stock market tumbling in 2022.

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq already down some 23% and 32%, respectively, from their record highs, confirmation the Dow is also in a bear market is just the latest milestone in 2022's market turmoil.

While the Dow, with only 30 large-cap companies, is a much narrower index than the other two, it is historically the one Main Street watches most closely.

On Wall Street, the terms "bull" and "bear" markets are often used to characterize broad upward or downward trends in asset prices. Many investors use the terms loosely, and analysts don't always share the same specific definitions, particularly about when to call the end of a bear market.

Indeed, for professionals these are just labels that are less important than fundamentals like company earnings and valuations, interest rates and economic conditions.

Some investors define a bear market specifically as a decline of at least 20% in a stock or index from its previous peak, with the peak defining the beginning of the bear market, which is only recognized in hindsight following the 20% decline.

Similarly, some define a bull market as a 20% rise from a previous low. However, S&P Dow Jones Indices, which administers the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, has an even more nuanced definition.

A drop of 20% or more from a high, followed by a 20% gain from that lower level, would leave an index still below its previous peak, a situation S&P Dow Jones Indices Senior Index Analyst Howard Silverblatt describes as a "bull rally in a bear market."

Indeed, investors can only be sure they are in a new bull market once a new record high has been reached, and at that point, the previous low would mark the end of the bear market and beginning of the new bull market, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Alden Bentley and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
WALMART INC. 131.31 Delayed Quote.0.96%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 135.71 Delayed Quote.0.10%
INTEL CORPORATION 26.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.22%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 294.62 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 140.96 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
THE BOEING COMPANY 127.34 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 150.6 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
Heatmap :