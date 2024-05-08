0814 GMT - Anheuser-Busch InBev is the most mentioned company across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data. The company shares rise 4.4% after reporting organic revenue growth for the first quarter of 2.6%, in line with the company-compiled market consensus, and a volume drop of 0.6% while market expected a 1.0% fall. AB InBev's U.S. performance slowdown due to the Bud Light controversy last year also eased more than expected, suggesting early signs of recovery. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

