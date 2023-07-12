STORY: U.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Wednesday, after a report showed inflation subsided further with consumer prices registering their smallest annual increase in more than two years.

The Dow gained a quarter percent, the S&P 500 gained three-quarters of a percent and the Nasdaq gained more than one percent.

Wednesday's encouraging Consumer Price Index report boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve may let interest rates stand after one more 25 basis point hike expected later this month.

Zachary Hill, Head of Portfolio Management at Horizon Investments, agrees with that sentiment - to a point.

"You know, I think we've been fooled a few times on this, and even Fed projections indicate that inflation is going to slow really materially based on the last summary of economic projections. [FLASH] We're going to need to continue to see how this goes over the next few months."

Among individual movers, Nvidia shares rose three-and-a-half percent after the Financial Times reported that chip designer Arm is in talks to bring the megacap firm in as an anchor investor ahead of Arm's planned IPO.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms Alibaba Group and Bilibili also climbed amid hopes that China was easing its crackdown on the technology sector.

And Domino's Pizza soared 11% after signing an exclusive deal with Uber's food delivery apps in an effort to boost lagging sales.