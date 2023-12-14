USA: -0.1% decline in business inventories in October

The Commerce Department reported a 0.1% decline in US business inventories in October 2023 compared with the previous month, following an increase of 0.2% (revised from a first-reading estimate of 0.4%) in September.



US business sales contracted by 1% in October compared with the previous month. At October's rate, it took them 1.37 months to clear their inventories, compared with 1.36 months a month earlier.



