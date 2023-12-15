USA: +0.2% industrial production in November

After falling by 0.9% the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of -0.6%), US industrial production rebounded by 0.2% in November, driven in particular by a 7.1% rise in the automotive sector.



Excluding this strong increase, which reflects the end of strike action in this sector, manufacturing output itself contracted by 0.2% month-on-month, according to the Federal Reserve, which publishes these figures.



It adds that the capacity utilization rate in US industry improved by 0.1 percentage points to 78.8% in November, a level 0.9 points below its long-term average (1972-2022).



