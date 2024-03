USA: -0.3% new home sales in February

Sales of new single-family homes in the USA fell by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month, to an annualized rate of 662,000 units, according to the Commerce Department, following a 1.7% increase in January.



The median price of a home was $400,500, and the average price was $485,000. The inventory of new homes for sale stood at 463,000 at the end of February, representing a reserve of around 8.4 months at the rate of sales at the time.



