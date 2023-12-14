USA: +0.3% retail sales in November

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.3% on a sequential basis in November 2023, where the consensus was for a slight decline, following a 0.2% drop the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of -0.1%).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, states that excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), US retail sales rose by 0.2% last month, after remaining stable in October.



