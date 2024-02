USA: +0.4% business inventories in December

February 15, 2024 at 10:15 am EST Share

The Commerce Department announced a 0.4% increase in US business inventories in December 2023 compared with the previous month, following a 0.1% decline in November (confirmed compared with the initial estimate).



US business sales also rose by 0.4% sequentially in December. At the rate for the last month of last year, it took them 1.37 months to clear their inventories, as it did the previous month.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.