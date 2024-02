USA: +0.4% wholesale inventories in December

After declining by 0.4% in November compared with the previous month, wholesaler inventories in the USA recovered symmetrically in December 2023, according to the Commerce Department.



Given that US wholesaler sales rose by 0.7% in December compared with the previous month, it took them 1.34 months to clear their inventories, a pace stable compared with November.



