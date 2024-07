USA: -0.5% industrial orders in May

July 03, 2024 at 10:07 am EDT Share

After rising by 0.4% in April (revised from an initial estimate of +0.7%), US industrial orders contracted by 0.5% in May 2024, according to the Commerce Department.



US industrial shipments fell by 0.7% in May compared with the previous month. Finally, with inventories up 0.2%, the inventory-to-delivery ratio rose from 1.46 to 1.47 month-on-month.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.