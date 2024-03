USA: +0.6% retail sales in February

US retail sales rebounded by 0.6% sequentially in February, broadly in line with market expectations, following a 1.1% decline the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of -0.8%).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, states that excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), US retail sales rose by 0.3% last month, following a 0.8% decline in January.



