Existing home sales in the United States fell 0.7% in May 2024 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.11 million, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Federation of Realtors (NAR).



The median sales price of existing homes jumped 5.8% from May 2023 to $419.300 - the highest price on record and the eleventh consecutive month of year-on-year increases.



The inventory of unsold existing homes rose 6.7% from the previous month to 1.28 million at the end of May, equivalent to 3.7 months' supply at the current monthly sales pace.



