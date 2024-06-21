USA: -0.7% existing home sales in May
The median sales price of existing homes jumped 5.8% from May 2023 to $419.300 - the highest price on record and the eleventh consecutive month of year-on-year increases.
The inventory of unsold existing homes rose 6.7% from the previous month to 1.28 million at the end of May, equivalent to 3.7 months' supply at the current monthly sales pace.
