USA: +0.7% industrial orders in April

June 04, 2024 at 10:06 am EDT

Following a 0.7% increase in March (revised from an initial estimate of +1.6%), US industrial orders rose by a further 0.7% in April 2024, according to the Commerce Department.



US industrial shipments rose by 1% in April compared with the previous month. With inventories virtually unchanged (+0.1%), the inventory-to-delivery ratio fell from 1.47 to 1.45 month-on-month.



