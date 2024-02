USA: -0.8% retail sales in January

February 15, 2024 at 08:37 am EST Share

U.S. retail sales fell by 0.8% on a sequential basis in January, where the consensus was for a smaller decline, following a 0.4% increase the previous month (revised from an initial estimate of +0.6%).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, points out that excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), US retail sales contracted by 0.6% last month, following an increase of 0.4% in December 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.