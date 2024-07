USA: +150,000 private sector jobs in June, according to ADP

July 03, 2024 at 08:27 am EDT

The US private sector generated just 150,000 jobs last month, slightly below economists' expectations and down for the third month in a row, according to ADP (Automatic Data Processing).



'Job creation was solid, but largely undistributed', explains the business services firm in its report. Without a rebound in leisure and hospitality hiring, June would have been a lacklustre month'.



