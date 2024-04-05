USA: +303,000 non-farm jobs in March
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction
|Market Closed - USA 05:31:44 2024-04-04 pm EDT
|Pre-market 09:08:07 am
|38,597 PTS
|-1.35%
|38,635
|+0.10%
|03:07pm
|March Jobs Growth Exceed Expectations, Lifting US Equity Futures Pre-Bell
|MT
|02:45pm
|USA: unemployment rate down slightly in March
|CF
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction
|March Jobs Growth Exceed Expectations, Lifting US Equity Futures Pre-Bell
|MT
|USA: unemployment rate down slightly in March
|CF
|USA: +303,000 non-farm jobs in March
|CF
|Jobs Data Awaited as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|Looming Jobs Report Buoys US Equity Futures Pre-Bell
|MT
|Futures Gain Pre-Bell Ahead of March Jobs Report; Asia, Europe Down
|MT
|Stocks drop on Israel-Iran tensions and Fed talk
|AN
|US Equity Futures Rise Premarket Friday Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls, More Fedspeak
|MT
|U.S. Futures Up, European Stocks Down as Rates Uncertainty, Middle East Tensions Weigh on Mood
|DJ
|Europe slumps on US rate worry and rising tensions
|AN
|Shell to book USD600 million first-quarter write-off
|AN
|FTSE 100 to tumble before US jobs data
|AN
|Equity Markets Decline Following Fed Officials' Speeches; Jobs Report in Focus
|MT
|Equity Markets Fall Ahead of Jobs Report
|MT
|Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Tops $69,000
|MT
|S&P 500 CLOSES WITH BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 13…
|RE
|Equity Markets Lower as Traders Await Friday's Jobs Report
|MT
|Equity Markets Rise Intraday as Traders Await Friday's Jobs Report
|MT
|US Equity Indexes Higher After Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to Highest Since January
|MT
|US Equity Indexes Rise as Jobless Claims Jump to Highest Since January
|MT
|US initial jobless claims hotter than expected
|AN
|Jobless Claims, Powell Comments in Focus as US Equity Futures Gain Premarket
|MT
|USA: weekly jobless claims rise
|CF
|USA: trade deficit rises in February
|CF
|Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday Amid Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
|MT
Highest Dow Jones Industrial increases
|+2.59%
|+0.16%
|+0.12%
The sharpest declines in Dow Jones Industrial.
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-1.98%
|-2.31%
|-2.84%
|-3.11%
|-3.48%