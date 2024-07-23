USA: -5.4% existing home sales in June

Existing-home sales in the USA fell by 5.4% in June 2024 compared with the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million, according to statistics released by the Federation of Realtors (NAR).



The median sales price of existing homes rebounded by 4.1% compared with June 2023 to $426.900 - the highest price on record for the second month in a row and the twelfth consecutive month of year-on-year increases.



The inventory of unsold existing homes rose 3.1% from the previous month to 1.32 million at the end of June, equivalent to 4.1 months' supply at the current pace of monthly sales.



