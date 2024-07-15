USA: Empire State index still negative in July

July 15, 2024 at 08:42 am EDT Share

Manufacturing activity continued to decline modestly in the New York area, according to companies responding to the local Fed's July survey, with its Empire State index of general business conditions coming out roughly flat at -6.6.



New orders remained stable, while shipments rose slightly and inventories fell. Labor market conditions remained weak, with employment continuing to contract.



Input prices rose modestly, while increases in selling prices were fairly minor. Finally, companies were fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.