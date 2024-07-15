USA: Empire State index still negative in July
New orders remained stable, while shipments rose slightly and inventories fell. Labor market conditions remained weak, with employment continuing to contract.
Input prices rose modestly, while increases in selling prices were fairly minor. Finally, companies were fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction