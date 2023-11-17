USA: Goldman Sachs to focus on 'quality' in 2024

Goldman Sachs strategists expect the S&P 500 index to rise by 5% in 2024, a year in which they recommend favoring "quality" stocks such as Alphabet and Microsoft.



In their most recent note, David Kostin and his teams explain that they see the S&P finishing 2024 at around 4,700 points, compared with 4,508 points today.



Including dividends, the total return of the index should amount to 6% next year, they forecast in their study.



In detail, Goldman's analysts recommend that investors build a strategy around (1) quality stocks in a climate of concerns about the end of the current economic cycle, (2) growth stocks with high returns on invested capital (ROIC) as growth and interest rates stabilize, and (3) neglected cyclical stocks as fears of a recession subside.



Goldman Sachs' basket of quality stocks includes technology giants such as Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Accenture, as well as more traditional names such as Home Depot, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth.



