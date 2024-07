USA: PCE price index down slightly in June

The PCE price index - which is closely monitored by the Fed - shows that annual inflation in June was down 0.1 points on May in unadjusted terms, at 2.5%, but stable in underlying terms (excluding energy and food), at 2.6%.



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reports that US household spending rose by 0.3% in June compared with the previous month, while household income increased by 0.2%.



