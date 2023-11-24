USA: PMI remains in growth zone in November

Activity in the US private sector remained in the expansion zone in November, according to the first results of S&P Global's PMI survey on Friday.



Its composite index - which measures overall sector activity - came in at 50.7 in this month's preliminary estimate, unchanged from October.



The index thus remained above the 50-point mark, which distinguishes between growth and contraction in activity.



The "flash" PMI, which measures activity in the services sector, rose to 50.8 from 50.6 in October, whereas economists were expecting it to fall slightly to 50.4.



On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI slipped back into contraction territory to 49.4 from 50 last month, whereas analysts were expecting a more limited decline to 49.9.



