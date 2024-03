USA: Producer prices up 0.6% in February

The Labor Department reports that producer prices in the United States rose by 0.6% on a reported basis in February compared with the previous month, and by 0.4% excluding food, energy and commercial services.



Over the last twelve months, the rise was 1.6% unadjusted and 2.8% excluding food, energy and commercial services last month, compared with annual rates of 1% and 2.7% respectively in January.



