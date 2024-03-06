USA: anecdotal weekly rise in crude oil inventories

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories totaled 448.5 million barrels for the week ending February 26, a moderate increase of 1.4 million barrels on the previous week's level.



In detail, stocks of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 4.1 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down by 4.5 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 84.9% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.6 million barrels/day.



