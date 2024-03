USA: business inventories stable in January

The Commerce Department reports that US business inventories were stable in January compared with the previous month, following an increase of 0.3% in December 2023 (revised from the initial estimate of +0.4%).



US business sales fell by 1.3% sequentially in January. At the rate for the first month of 2024, it took them 1.39 months to clear their inventories, compared with 1.38 months the previous month.



