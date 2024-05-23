USA: composite PMI at 25-month high in May
For the record, it is the 50-point threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity: the higher the PMI is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.
S&P Global points out that the services sector is driving this increase, reporting the strongest growth in output for a year, but that the manufacturing sector is also showing more vigorous growth.
