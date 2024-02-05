USA: composite PMI at its highest since July 2023

The US private sector saw its activity growth accelerate in January, according to S&P Global, whose composite PMI index finally came in at 52 (revised from 52.3 in flash estimate), the highest since July 2023, after 50.9 for the previous month.



For the record, it's the 50 threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity for PMI indices: the higher the index above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.



Expansion in services production offset a decline in manufacturing production", explains S&P Global, pointing out that the services PMI sub-index rose from 51.4 to 52.5 month-on-month.



