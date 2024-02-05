USA: composite PMI at its highest since July 2023
For the record, it's the 50 threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity for PMI indices: the higher the index above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.
Expansion in services production offset a decline in manufacturing production", explains S&P Global, pointing out that the services PMI sub-index rose from 51.4 to 52.5 month-on-month.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
