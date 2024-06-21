USA: composite PMI estimated at 54.6 in June
For the record, it is the 50-point threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity: the higher the PMI is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.
S&P Global points out that production has now risen continuously for 17 months in a row, with a marked improvement in the pace of expansion between May and June, while price pressures have eased.
