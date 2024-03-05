USA: composite PMI finally up in February
For the record, it is the 50 threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity for PMI indices: the higher the index is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.
US private companies thus enjoyed their 13th consecutive month of activity expansion, supported by a recovery in manufacturing output and a further rise in services activity.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction