USA: composite PMI finally up in February

March 05, 2024 at 10:08 am EST Share

The US private sector finally saw its activity growth accelerate in February, according to S&P Global, whose composite PMI index finally came in at 52.5, compared with a flash estimate of 51.4, and after 52 the previous month.



For the record, it is the 50 threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity for PMI indices: the higher the index is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.



US private companies thus enjoyed their 13th consecutive month of activity expansion, supported by a recovery in manufacturing output and a further rise in services activity.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.