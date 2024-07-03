USA: composite PMI revised upwards in June
For the record, it is the 50-point threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity: the higher the PMI is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.
The index thus reached its highest level since April 2022, with a renewed rise in employment while production growth accelerated. Services activity grew faster than manufacturing output.
