Growth in the US private sector accelerated slightly more than initially estimated in June, according to S&P Global's composite PMI index, which came in at 54.8 in final data, compared with 54.6 in flash estimates and 54.5 for the previous month.



For the record, it is the 50-point threshold that separates expansion and contraction in a sector's activity: the higher the PMI is above this threshold, the faster the pace of expansion.



The index thus reached its highest level since April 2022, with a renewed rise in employment while production growth accelerated. Services activity grew faster than manufacturing output.



