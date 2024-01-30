USA: consumer confidence continues to rise
The confidence index calculated by the employers' organization jumped to 114.8 this month, after falling to a revised 108 in December.
The index measuring consumers' assessment of their current situation climbed to 161.3, after 147.2 the previous month, while the index of consumer expectations stood at 83.8, compared with 81.9 last month.
The Conference Board's chief economist, Dana Peterson, attributes the upturn in US household morale to slowing inflation, the prospect of lower interest rates and a still generally favorable job market.
