USA: consumer confidence continues to rise

January 30, 2024

Consumer confidence in the USA improved for a third consecutive month in January, returning to its highest level since the end of 2021, the results of the Conference Board's monthly survey showed on Tuesday.



The confidence index calculated by the employers' organization jumped to 114.8 this month, after falling to a revised 108 in December.



The index measuring consumers' assessment of their current situation climbed to 161.3, after 147.2 the previous month, while the index of consumer expectations stood at 83.8, compared with 81.9 last month.



The Conference Board's chief economist, Dana Peterson, attributes the upturn in US household morale to slowing inflation, the prospect of lower interest rates and a still generally favorable job market.



