USA: consumer confidence falls again

February 27, 2024

After three consecutive months of increases, US consumer sentiment took a sharp turn for the worse in February, according to the results of the Conference Board's monthly survey published on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 106.7 after a revised figure of 110.9 for last month, whereas economists and analysts were expecting the index to remain virtually unchanged after a first estimate of 114.8 in January.



For Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson, this sudden deterioration reflects the persistent uncertainty surrounding the US economy.



The sub-index measuring respondents' judgment of their current situation fell to 147.2 from 154.9 the previous month, while the sub-index measuring their expectations dropped to 79.8 from 81.5 in January.



The ConfBoard points out that an expectations sub-index below 80 is often a harbinger of a coming recession.



