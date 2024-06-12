USA: consumer prices unchanged in May
The Labor Department announced Wednesday morning that the consumer price index (CPI) remained stable last month, after rising by 0.3% in April.
Analysts were expecting a further rise of 0.1% in May.
The so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose by 0.2% last month, in line with expectations, following a gain of 0.3% the previous month.
Over the 12 months to the end of May, CPI posted growth of 3.3%, compared with 3.4% in April, while core CPI rose by 3.4%, still a long way from the Fed's 2% target, but a step in the right direction.
