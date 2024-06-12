USA: consumer prices unchanged in May

June 12, 2024 at 08:47 am EDT Share

US consumer prices remained unchanged in May, a reassuring development ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions later today.



The Labor Department announced Wednesday morning that the consumer price index (CPI) remained stable last month, after rising by 0.3% in April.



Analysts were expecting a further rise of 0.1% in May.



The so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose by 0.2% last month, in line with expectations, following a gain of 0.3% the previous month.



Over the 12 months to the end of May, CPI posted growth of 3.3%, compared with 3.4% in April, while core CPI rose by 3.4%, still a long way from the Fed's 2% target, but a step in the right direction.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.