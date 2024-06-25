USA: consumer sentiment deteriorates in June

U.S. consumer confidence worsened in June, but to a slightly lesser extent than expected, according to the index published Tuesday by the Conference Board employers' organization.



The index for the month just ended stood at 100.4, whereas economists had expected it to be 100. The index for May was revised downwards to 101.3 from 102.



The sub-index of consumer sentiment on the present situation rose to 141.5 from 140.8 the previous month, but that on the future situation fell to 73 from 74.9 in May.



According to ConfBoard, for the time being, the strength of the labor market is offsetting households' worries about the future.



'Should there be a significant bout of weakness in the labor market, however, consumer confidence could weaken as the year progresses', warns Dana Peterson, the organization's chief economist.



