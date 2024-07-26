USA: decline in consumer confidence (Michigan)
Its confidence index finally came in at 66.4 this month, slightly higher than the first estimate of 66, but still down on the level of 68.2 reached in June.
Households' assessment of their current situation fell to 62.7, compared with 64.1 in the first estimate and 65.9 in June.
The expectations component came in at 68.8, compared with 69.6 in June and a first estimate of 67.2.
One-year consumer inflation expectations came back to 2.9%, back in the 2.3% to 3% range that prevailed before the arrival of the Covid-19 epidemic.
