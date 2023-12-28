USA: decline in weekly crude oil inventories

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories totaled 436.6 million barrels for the week ending December 18, down 6.9 million barrels on the previous week.



Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - rose by 0.8 million barrels, while gasoline stocks fell by 0.6 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continued.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 93.3% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 10 million barrels/day.



