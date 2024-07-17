USA: decline in weekly crude oil inventories

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 440.2 million barrels for the week ending July 8, down 4.9 million barrels on the previous week.



In detail, inventories of distillate products - including heating oil - nevertheless rose by 3.5 million barrels, according to the report, while gasoline inventories increased by 3.3 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 93.7% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.5 million barrels/day.



