USA: further deterioration in consumer confidence
The confidence index fell to 97 this month from a revised 103.1 in March, while economists were on average expecting a figure of 104 after the 104.7 initially published for last month.
This is its lowest level since July 2022.
The sub-index measuring consumers' judgment of their current situation fell to 142.9, from 146.8 in March, while the expectations sub-index dropped to 66.4 from 74 last month.
In a press release, the ConfBoard points out that an expectations component below the 80-point threshold is often a harbinger of a coming recession.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction