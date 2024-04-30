USA: further deterioration in consumer confidence

US consumer confidence deteriorated for the third consecutive month in April, according to the Conference Board's monthly survey published on Tuesday.



The confidence index fell to 97 this month from a revised 103.1 in March, while economists were on average expecting a figure of 104 after the 104.7 initially published for last month.



This is its lowest level since July 2022.



The sub-index measuring consumers' judgment of their current situation fell to 142.9, from 146.8 in March, while the expectations sub-index dropped to 66.4 from 74 last month.



In a press release, the ConfBoard points out that an expectations component below the 80-point threshold is often a harbinger of a coming recession.



