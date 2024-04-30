US consumer confidence deteriorated for the third consecutive month in April, according to the Conference Board's monthly survey published on Tuesday.

The confidence index fell to 97 this month from a revised 103.1 in March, while economists were on average expecting a figure of 104 after the 104.7 initially published for last month.

This is its lowest level since July 2022.

The sub-index measuring consumers' judgment of their current situation fell to 142.9, from 146.8 in March, while the expectations sub-index dropped to 66.4 from 74 last month.

In a press release, the ConfBoard points out that an expectations component below the 80-point threshold is often a harbinger of a coming recession.

