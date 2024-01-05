USA: growth slows in services (ISM)

Growth in US service sector activity slowed in December, according to the monthly survey published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday.



The ISM services index fell to 50.6 last month, from 52.7 in November, while economists were expecting it to average around 52.



This is, however, its 12th consecutive month of expansion, i.e. above the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction in activity.



The ISM stresses that its survey points in particular to a fall in new orders, but also in employment.



The component of new orders received by companies in the sector thus fell by 2.7 points, to 52.8 from 55.5 the previous month.



Employment also fell sharply, to 43.3 from 50.7 in November, as companies sought to cut costs in the face of current economic uncertainty.



The sub-index for prices paid in services, which is closely watched in the current inflationary climate, fell from 58.3 to 57.4.



