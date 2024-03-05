USA: growth slows slightly in services (ISM)

Growth in US service sector activity slowed slightly more than expected in February, according to the monthly survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).



The ISM services index came in at 52.6 last month, down from 53.4 in January, when economists were expecting a reading of around 53.



Nevertheless, the index rose for the 44th month out of 45, i.e. above the 50-point threshold that indicates growth in the sector, the last contraction having occurred in December 2022.



The activity sub-index, which measures production, improved to 57.2 from 55.8 in January, while the new orders sub-index rose to 56.1 from 55 the previous month.



The employment sub-index, on the other hand, fell to 48 from 50.5, as did the ISM prices paid index, which dropped to 58.6 from 64 in January.



