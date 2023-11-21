USA: home resales fall more than expected

US home resales fell more than expected in October, according to figures released Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).



Sales of existing homes fell by 4.1% to 3.79 million units on a seasonally-adjusted basis last month, while economists were expecting around 3.90 million.



Sales were down in three of the country's four main regions (Northeast, South and West), but were unchanged in the Midwest, the NAR said.



Over one year, home resales fell by 14.6%.



At the current rate of sales, it would take 3.6 months to clear the stock of unsold homes.



The median home price rose by 3.4% to $391,800, marking the fourth consecutive month of monthly growth.



According to Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, a US homeowner thus benefits from a favorable price effect of more than $100,000 over the last three years.



